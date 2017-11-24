Night Rider: A Story for the Trump Era

Night Rider
What can Robert Penn Warren’s first novel tell us about the Trump era?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Philip Gourevitch of the New Yorker and Katie Roiphe, who teaches at New York University, to discuss Robert Penn Warren’s first novel, Night Rider.
For the December book club, we’ll be reading Submission by Michel Houellebecq.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.