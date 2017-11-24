 A Trumpcast Book Club discussion of Robert Penn Warren’s Night Rider.

Night Rider: A Story for the Trump Era

Nov. 24 2017 8:00 AM

Night Rider

What can Robert Penn Warren’s first novel tell us about the Trump era?

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Philip Gourevitch of the New Yorker and Katie Roiphe, who teaches at New York University, to discuss Robert Penn Warren’s first novel, Night Rider.

For the December book club, we’ll be reading Submission by Michel Houellebecq.

