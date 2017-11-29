 A chat with the host of Slow Burn.

Opening the Floodgates on Watergate

Opening the Floodgates on Watergate

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Nov. 29 2017 6:00 PM

Nixon’s Slow Burn

What did it feel like to live through Watergate?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg chats with Slate’s Leon Neyfakh about his new podcast series Slow Burn: A Podcast About Watergate. Who are the lesser-known characters in the scandal? What led the Republicans to finally turn on Nixon? And where does what we know now about Trump measure on the Nixon scale?

Listen to the first episode of Slow Burn.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.