Opening the Floodgates on Watergate

Nixon’s Slow Burn
What did it feel like to live through Watergate?
Jacob Weisberg chats with Slate’s Leon Neyfakh about his new podcast series Slow Burn: A Podcast About Watergate. Who are the lesser-known characters in the scandal? What led the Republicans to finally turn on Nixon? And where does what we know now about Trump measure on the Nixon scale?
Listen to the first episode of Slow Burn.
