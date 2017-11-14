No More Establishment Republicans

The Last Republican President
Will the GOP of the future look anything like the GOP of old?
Josh King talks to Mark Updegrove, author of The Last Republicans, about why Bush 41 and Bush 43 may just be the last establishment Republicans to hold the presidency.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.