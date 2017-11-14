 A Bush biographer on the future of the GOP.

No More Establishment Republicans

No More Establishment Republicans

Nov. 14 2017 9:53 AM

The Last Republican President

Will the GOP of the future look anything like the GOP of old?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

Josh King talks to Mark Updegrove, author of The Last Republicans, about why Bush 41 and Bush 43 may just be the last establishment Republicans to hold the presidency.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.