Donald Trump Can’t Stop Attacking His Black Critics

Oct. 25 2017 9:34 AM

The Sound of a Rebel Yell

Why does the Trump White House make a point of calling its black critics “unpatriotic”?

Jamelle Bouie talks to Ted Johnson, a fellow at New America and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, about what President Donald Trump and his administration really mean when they call their critics “unpatriotic.”

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.