Donald Trump Can’t Stop Attacking His Black Critics

The Sound of a Rebel Yell
Why does the Trump White House make a point of calling its black critics “unpatriotic”?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Ted Johnson, a fellow at New America and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, about what President Donald Trump and his administration really mean when they call their critics “unpatriotic.”
