The Return of the Increasingly Complex Steele Dossier

Hello Dossier, My Old Friend
It’s the return of the document Donald Trump can’t stop talking about.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Virginia Heffernan talks to Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand about President Donald Trump’s tweet about the Steele dossier and why the firm behind it refused to testify to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.