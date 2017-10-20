 The Steele Dossier is increasingly complex.

The Return of the Increasingly Complex Steele Dossier

Oct. 20 2017 2:46 PM

Hello Dossier, My Old Friend

It’s the return of the document Donald Trump can’t stop talking about.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

Virginia Heffernan talks to Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand about President Donald Trump’s tweet about the Steele dossier and why the firm behind it refused to testify to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.