Undoing the Obama Years

The Obama Backlash in Two Parts
White racial resentment and the undoing of the Affordable Care Act.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Cornell Belcher, president of Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies, about the Obama backlash and Trump leaning into white racial resentment. Stick around after that interview to hear Trumpcast producer Jayson De Leon chat with Slate’s Jordan Weissmann about the two health care executive orders Trump signed on Thursday.
