Pulling on the Many Threads of the Trump–Russia Scandal

Oct. 26 2017 1:51 PM

Ukrainian Politics in America

A look at the historical context of the Trump–Russia scandal.

Jacob Weisberg talks to writer and historian Anne Applebaum, author of the new book Red Famine, about the historical context of the Trump–Russia scandal.

