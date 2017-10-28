 The Handmaid’s Tale and a worst-case Mike Pence presidency scenario.

The Dystopian Future of a Mike Pence Presidency?

Oct. 28 2017 6:00 AM

The Handmaid’s Tale

What can Margaret Atwood’s dystopia tell us about the Trump administration?

Jacob Weisberg, Philip Gourevitch, and Katie Roiphe discuss what, if anything, Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale can tell us about the Trump administration.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.