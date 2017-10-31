It’s Mueller Time

Robert Mueller’s Opening Salvo
With a one-two punch, Mueller sends a message to those involved in the Trump-Russia scandal: Cooperate or else.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan chats with Matthew Miller, a former Department of Justice flack and current MSNBC justice and security analyst, about George Papadopoulos’ guilty plea and why it was released after Manafort’s and Gates’ indictments.
Stick around after Virginia and Matt’s chat for a conversation between Jacob Weisberg and Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes.
