It’s Mueller Time

Oct. 31 2017 9:52 AM

Robert Mueller’s Opening Salvo

With a one-two punch, Mueller sends a message to those involved in the Trump-Russia scandal: Cooperate or else.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan chats with Matthew Miller, a former Department of Justice flack and current MSNBC justice and security analyst, about George Papadopoulos’ guilty plea and why it was released after Manafort’s and Gates’ indictments.

Stick around after Virginia and Matt’s chat for a conversation between Jacob Weisberg and Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.