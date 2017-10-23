Foreign Policy Is a Mess Under Trump

The Generals, North Korea, and Myanmar
Genocide is happening in Myanmar. Why isn’t the U.S. government doing anything about it?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Fred Kaplan about White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly’s response to President Donald Trump’s phone call with the widow of a U.S. soldier who died during an operation in Niger. Then they dive into the current state of affairs with North Korea, and why the U.S. government continues to be on the sidelines of what appears to be a genocide in Myanmar.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.