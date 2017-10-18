 A theory about impunity for men like Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump.

The End of Impunity?

Oct. 18 2017 12:38 PM

Impunity for Men Like Trump

Guys like Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump have long been able to get away with things. Is that coming to an end?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg runs a theory by Emily Bazelon: With the election of Donald Trump, is impunity for men like him coming to an end?

