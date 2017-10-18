The End of Impunity?

Impunity for Men Like Trump
Guys like Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump have long been able to get away with things. Is that coming to an end?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg runs a theory by Emily Bazelon: With the election of Donald Trump, is impunity for men like him coming to an end?
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.