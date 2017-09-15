The Three Russia Investigations All Have Competing Interests

If You’re Concerned and You Know It, Just Impeach
Checking in on the Robert Mueller, Senate, and House Russia investigations.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Matt Miller, formerly of the Department of Justice and currently an MSNBC justice and security analyst, about the latest news in the Trump Russia investigations.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.