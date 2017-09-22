 The Trumpcast Book Club discusses Strangers in Their Own Land.

The Return of the Trumpcast Book Club

Sept. 22 2017 11:01 AM

Strangers in Their Own Land

Arlie Russell Hochschild asks the right questions in her book. What about the answers?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg, Philip Gourevitch, and Katie Roiphe are back for the Trumpcast Book Club to discuss Arlie Russell Hochschild’s Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.