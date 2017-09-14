The Republican Party Is Incapable of Governing

The Party That Can’t Govern
Donald Trump is governing like a Republican—and so far the Republicans have proved incapable of governing.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Julia Azari, a professor of political science at Marquette University, about Trump’s relationship with the GOP and why the Republicans can’t govern.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.