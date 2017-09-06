Donald Trump’s Pointless Cruelty to Dreamers

800,000 Hostages
What are Donald Trump’s political motivations for rescinding DACA?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Julia Preston of the Marshall Project about the end of DACA, its political motivations, and what this all means for the Dreamers.
We made a couple of goofs in this episode: We misstated the name of the organization Julia Preston works at—it’s the Marshall Project, not the Marshall Foundation. And we forgot to credit our voice of Donald Trump’s tweets—as always, John Di Domenico channeled our commander in chief.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.