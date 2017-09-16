Living in Donald Trump’s Skin

Becoming the Opposition
A longtime Clinton adviser talks about living in Trump’s skin to prepare Hillary for the 2016 presidential debates.
Josh King talks to Philippe Reines, longtime spokesman for and adviser to Hillary Clinton, about playing Donald Trump in debate prep and his former boss’s book What Happened.
