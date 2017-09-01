 Lessons for Houston’s post-Harvey recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

Lessons for Houston’s Recovery

Lessons for Houston’s Recovery

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Sept. 1 2017 10:11 AM

Lessons for a Recovery

Racially discriminatory policies displaced thousands of New Orleans residents after Katrina. How can we ensure the same doesn’t happen after Harvey?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jamelle Bouie talks to Gary Rivlin, author of Katrina: After the Flood, about the lessons of Hurricane Katrina and how they can be used in Houston’s recovery.

Do you have a question for Trumpcast? Send us a tweet @realTrumpcast or use the #AskTrumpcast hashtag. You can also leave us a voice message at (646) 598-6510.

Don’t forget about our live show in Austin, Texas, for the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. We’ll be live from the Texas Union Theatre with special guests Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of the New York Times, and Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro. For tickets go to Slate.com/Live.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.