Lessons for Houston’s Recovery

Lessons for a Recovery
Racially discriminatory policies displaced thousands of New Orleans residents after Katrina. How can we ensure the same doesn’t happen after Harvey?
Jamelle Bouie talks to Gary Rivlin, author of Katrina: After the Flood, about the lessons of Hurricane Katrina and how they can be used in Houston’s recovery.
