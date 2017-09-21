The Essential Irrelevance of Ivanka Trump

The Last Person Standing
Ivanka Trump may just be the only Trump family member left at the end of this administration.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Vanity Fair’s Sarah Ellison about Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and just what life in the administration has been like for the first daughter.
Read Sarah’s story in Vanity Fair.
Don’t miss our upcoming live shows in Austin and San Francisco! For more info and tickets, go to Slate.com/Live.
We’re still taking your questions for a future episode with Jacob Weisberg and Virginia Heffernan. Use the hashtag #AskTrumpcast on Twitter or leave a voice message at (646) 598-6510.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.