How lobbying has changed in the Trump era.

A New Breed of Lobbyists
Access to the president has a price, and these new K Street lobbyists are looking to sell what few people have—a way in.
Josh King talks to Nicholas Confessore about a new breed of K Street lobbyists. Confessore wrote “How to Get Rich in Trump’s Washington” for the New York Times Magazine.
