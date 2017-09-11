Facebook Is the Epicenter of Russia’s Disinformation Campaign

Facebook’s Russia Problem
How should the company deal with Russian disinformation? Can it?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Wired’s Issie Lapowsky about the news that Russian-linked accounts bought political ads on Facebook during the 2016 election. Is this a problem that Facebook can solve?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.