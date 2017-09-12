A Decoder for the Latest in Trump’s Russia Problems

How to Read L’Affaire Russe
A decoder for who’s really talking about what in the Trump–Russia affair.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes about how to understand what’s being written in the media about the investigation into Donald Trump’s Russian connections. Read Wittes’ piece on the topic.
