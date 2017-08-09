 What the Washington Post learned from 30 days at Trump’s D.C. hotel.

Staking Out Trump’s D.C. Hotel

Aug. 9 2017 11:25 AM

30 Days at Trump International

The Washington Post takes a closer look at who’s staying in Trump’s D.C. hotel and how much they’re paying.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Slate’s Seth Stevenson talks to Washington Post reporter Jonathan O’Connell about how the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., is changing the way people do business and politics in the city.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.