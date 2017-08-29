 Trump’s Cabinet criticizes the president.

Trump’s Cabinet Prepares for the Worst

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Aug. 29 2017 9:44 AM

The “Revolting” Administration

“The president speaks for himself,” and other criticisms from Trump Cabinet appointees.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to the Atlantic’s McKay Coppins about the Trump Cabinet appointees who displayed a lack of confidence in the president over the weekend.

Do you have a question for us? Send us a tweet @realTrumpcast or use the #AskTrumpcast hashtag. You can also leave us a voice message at: 646-598-6510.

Don't forget about our live show in Austin, Texas, for the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. We'll be live from the Texas Union Theatre with special guests Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of the New York Times, and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.