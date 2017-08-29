Trump’s Cabinet Prepares for the Worst

The “Revolting” Administration
“The president speaks for himself,” and other criticisms from Trump Cabinet appointees.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to the Atlantic’s McKay Coppins about the Trump Cabinet appointees who displayed a lack of confidence in the president over the weekend.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.