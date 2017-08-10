 Trump and the right-wing media landscape.

Trump and His Sycophants in the Conservative Media

Aug. 10 2017 10:46 AM

Separate Narrative

Trump is making conservative media more of what it already was.

Jamelle Bouie talks to Osita Nwanevu, a Slate writer who covers conservative media, about what is happening over at Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.