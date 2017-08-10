Trump and His Sycophants in the Conservative Media

Separate Narrative
Trump is making conservative media more of what it already was.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Osita Nwanevu, a Slate writer who covers conservative media, about what is happening over at Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Slate Plus listeners, stick around after the show to hear Trumpcast’s producer, Jayson De Leon, chat with Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley about the latest news surrounding Paul Manafort.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.