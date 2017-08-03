 Trump and his generals.

What Is It With Trump and “His Generals”?

Aug. 3 2017 12:50 PM

The Short History of Generals as Chiefs of Staff

Will Gen. Kelly come to be known as the 45th and a Half President?

Seth Stevenson guest-hosts today’s show and talks with Joshua Zeitz, a historian and contributing editor at Politico, about Gen. John Kelly and whether his tenure as chief of staff will resemble that of Gen. Al Haig during the Nixon administration.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.