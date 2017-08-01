 The Trump administration is being extremely aggressive on immigration.

Overwhelmed Courts and Bad Immigration Policy

Aug. 1 2017 10:34 AM

Aggressive on Immigration

The Trump administration has made it clear that anybody on the wrong side of immigration law can be deported.

Jacob Weisberg talks to Julia Preston of the Marshall Project about Donald Trump’s immigration policies and how the system is failing immigrants and those seeking asylum from Central American gang violence.

