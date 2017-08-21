The Roots of the Anti-Fascists

The Antifa
Who are the anti-fascists, and what are their roots?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan chats with Mark Bray, the author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, to figure out who the antifa are and where the movement comes from.
Are you a Slate Plus member yet? If not, why not? With Slate Plus you can get bonus segments of Trumpcast and ad-free versions of all your favorite Slate shows. Just go to Slate.com/TrumpcastPlus to sign up.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.