The Roots of the Anti-Fascists

Aug. 21 2017 6:04 PM

Who are the anti-fascists, and what are their roots?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan chats with Mark Bray, the author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, to figure out who the antifa are and where the movement comes from.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.