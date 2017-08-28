 The president sets a dangerous precedent.

Did Trump Obstruct Justice by Pardoning Joe Arpaio?

Did Trump Obstruct Justice by Pardoning Joe Arpaio?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Aug. 28 2017 9:18 AM

The Pardon That Sets a Dangerous Precedent

Did the president obstruct justice … again?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Antonia Noori Farzan of the Phoenix New Times to get some background on now pardoned ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio and the sentiment in Phoenix and Maricopa County about the events of the past week. Then, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern joins Virginia to talk about the legal aspects of the president’s pardon and why it may set a dangerous precedent.

Give us a rating and a review on Apple Podcasts by clicking here!

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.