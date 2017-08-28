Did Trump Obstruct Justice by Pardoning Joe Arpaio?

The Pardon That Sets a Dangerous Precedent
Did the president obstruct justice … again?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Antonia Noori Farzan of the Phoenix New Times to get some background on now pardoned ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio and the sentiment in Phoenix and Maricopa County about the events of the past week. Then, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern joins Virginia to talk about the legal aspects of the president’s pardon and why it may set a dangerous precedent.
