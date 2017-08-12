Two Papers, One President, and One Giant Story

The Last Newspaper War
How are the New York Times and the Washington Post faring in their coverage of the biggest story of our time?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Josh King talks to Jim Warren, the chief media writer at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, about the competition between the Washington Post and the New York Times. How are those two organizations handling the attacks coming from Donald Trump and his administration, and what might the future hold for both papers?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.