 The New York Times vs. the Washington Post vs. Donald Trump.

Two Papers, One President, and One Giant Story

Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Aug. 12 2017 7:00 AM

The Last Newspaper War

How are the New York Times and the Washington Post faring in their coverage of the biggest story of our time?

Josh King talks to Jim Warren, the chief media writer at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, about the competition between the Washington Post and the New York Times. How are those two organizations handling the attacks coming from Donald Trump and his administration, and what might the future hold for both papers?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.