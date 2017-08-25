The Many Gripes of Donald Trump

The Complainer in Chief
Donald Trump has spent his week attacking the media and his political opponents. What else is new?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to FiveThirtyEight’s Clare Malone about President Donald Trump’s week of complaining and just how vulnerable Republicans are to attacks by the president.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.