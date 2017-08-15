 The last newspaper war Part 2, on Trumpcast.

Newspapers (and Their Editors) Must Have Depth, Nerve

Aug. 15 2017 1:39 PM

The Last Newspaper War, Part 2

In the concluding part of this episode, Josh King and Jim Warren discuss what print media must do to thrive during “this difficult transition.”

In the second and concluding part of Josh King’s chat with Jim Warren, chief media writer at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, they discuss the competition between the Washington Post and the New York Times. They wrap up their conversation on how the two papers are faring in the face of attacks by President Trump.

Click here for Part 1 of their conversation.

