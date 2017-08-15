The Ideology Behind Charlottesville

There’s Nothing New Under the Sun
After Charlottesville, there should be no mistaking whose side the president is on.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jamelle Bouie about the weekend’s tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and how Americans can no longer put their heads in the sand about what got Donald Trump elected.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.