The Problem Solvers
Meet Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democratic congressman co-chairing the group seeking a bipartisan health care solution.
Josh King talks to Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Democrat of New Jersey., about the Problem Solvers, a group of 43 members of the House of Representatives, from both parties, seeking ways to stabilize the individual health care market.
Slate Plus members, stick around after the show to listen to producer Jayson De Leon chat with Steve Vladeck, a professor of law at the University of Texas and co-–ditor-in-chief of the Just Security blog, about Robert Mueller’s latest move: impaneling a grand jury in the Russia investigation.
