Is Felix Sater the Key to Trump’s Russia Connection?

The Key to a Thousand Doors
Felix Sater is the latest character in Trump’s Russia affair. Who is he and why does he matter for Mueller’s investigation?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Andrew Rice, a contributing editor at New York magazine, who recently wrote about Felix Sater, Trump’s original Russia connection. Sater’s name is likely to come up again as Robert Mueller’s investigation unspools.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.