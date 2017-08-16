Why Tuesday’s Press Conference Was Different

The Press Conference That Did Him In?
Will Trump become a lame-duck president?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Trumpcast co-hosts Virginia Heffernan and Jamelle Bouie to talk about Donald Trump’s Tuesday press conference and why it marked a significant turning point in his presidency.
