 Did that press conference make Donald Trump a lame-duck president?

Why Tuesday’s Press Conference Was Different

Aug. 16 2017

Will Trump become a lame-duck president?

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Trumpcast co-hosts Virginia Heffernan and Jamelle Bouie to talk about Donald Trump’s Tuesday press conference and why it marked a significant turning point in his presidency.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.

Virginia Heffernan is a cultural critic. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.