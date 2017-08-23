The Obscure EPA Rule That Brought Down a Billionaire Trump Adviser

The Corruption of Carl Icahn
The billionaire Trump adviser attempted a corporate raid on Washington and failed. Could he face jail time?
Jacob Weisberg talks to New Yorker staff writer Patrick Radden Keefe about his latest piece, “Carl Icahn’s Failed Raid on Washington,” a story about how an obscure EPA rule brought down the billionaire Trump adviser.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.