The Alt-Right Is Not a Monolith

Aug. 24 2017 2:07 PM

A Taxonomy of the Alt-Right

Breaking down all the warring factions within the movement that helped Trump get elected.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Andrew Marantz, a writer at the New Yorker, about the many warring factions within the alt-right and how the left should respond to them.

