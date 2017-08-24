The Alt-Right Is Not a Monolith

A Taxonomy of the Alt-Right
Breaking down all the warring factions within the movement that helped Trump get elected.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Andrew Marantz, a writer at the New Yorker, about the many warring factions within the alt-right and how the left should respond to them.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.