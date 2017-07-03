When Will It Be Every Man for Himself in Washington?

The Pence Shake-Up and Rating Republican Sentiments
Do Republicans fear the White House?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Ashley Parker, a White House reporter at the Washington Post, about Mike Pence’s staff shake-up and why congressional Republicans are becoming less afraid of Trump.
