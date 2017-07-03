 Who has whose back in the White House? What about Congress?

When Will It Be Every Man for Himself in Washington?

When Will It Be Every Man for Himself in Washington?

July 3 2017 12:01 PM

The Pence Shake-Up and Rating Republican Sentiments

Do Republicans fear the White House?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Ashley Parker, a White House reporter at the Washington Post, about Mike Pence’s staff shake-up and why congressional Republicans are becoming less afraid of Trump.

