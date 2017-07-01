 The long road to a president’s finale.

The Long Road to the End of a Troubling Presidency

July 1 2017 12:01 PM

How Does a Presidency End?

Judging from Nixon, it doesn’t happen overnight.

Josh King talks to Frank Rich of New York magazine about Rich’s latest feature, “Nixon, Trump, and How a Presidency Ends.”

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.