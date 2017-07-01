The Long Road to the End of a Troubling Presidency

How Does a Presidency End?
Judging from Nixon, it doesn’t happen overnight.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Josh King talks to Frank Rich of New York magazine about Rich’s latest feature, “Nixon, Trump, and How a Presidency Ends.”
