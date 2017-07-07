The Least Worst North Korea Option

Tensions Rising
How will Donald Trump deal with North Korea?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie welcomes back Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, to chat about the players in the North Korea situation and the potentially catastrophic effects if President Trump makes the wrong move.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.