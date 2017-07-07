 The Korean Peninsula problem.

The Least Worst North Korea Option

The Least Worst North Korea Option

July 7 2017 3:11 PM

Tensions Rising

How will Donald Trump deal with North Korea?

Jamelle Bouie welcomes back Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, to chat about the players in the North Korea situation and the potentially catastrophic effects if President Trump makes the wrong move.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.