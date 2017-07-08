The Decline of the State Department Is Even More Obvious During Trump’s Foreign Trip

G-20 Speed Dating and a Lifeless Foggy Bottom
How the destruction of the State Department is even more noticeable during Trump’s trip abroad.
Josh King talks to Max Bergmann, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, about President Trump’s trip to the G-20 summit and how Rex Tillerson is destroying the State Department. Read Max’s latest Politico story “Present at the Destruction: How Rex Tillerson Is Wrecking the State Department.”
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.