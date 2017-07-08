 The decline of the State Department under Trump.

The Decline of the State Department Is Even More Obvious During Trump’s Foreign Trip

The Decline of the State Department Is Even More Obvious During Trump’s Foreign Trip

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 8 2017 9:00 AM

G-20 Speed Dating and a Lifeless Foggy Bottom

How the destruction of the State Department is even more noticeable during Trump’s trip abroad.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Josh King talks to Max Bergmann, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, about President Trump’s trip to the G-20 summit and how Rex Tillerson is destroying the State Department. Read Max’s latest Politico story “Present at the Destruction: How Rex Tillerson Is Wrecking the State Department.”

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus Podcast Link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.