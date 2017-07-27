 Steve Bannon and the many fascists who inspire him.

The Many Fascists Behind Steve Bannon’s Ideology

July 27 2017 9:10 AM

Fascist Curious

Who are the bizarre fascists that inspire and fuel Steve Bannon’s ideology?

Jacob Weisberg chats with Bloomberg’s Joshua Green about his new book Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency and just where Bannon derives his ideology from.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.