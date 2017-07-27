The Many Fascists Behind Steve Bannon’s Ideology

Fascist Curious
Who are the bizarre fascists that inspire and fuel Steve Bannon’s ideology?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg chats with Bloomberg’s Joshua Green about his new book Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency and just where Bannon derives his ideology from.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.