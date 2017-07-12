 Pulling the brakes on the Trump-Russia conspiracy.

Slow Your Roll on the Trump-Russia Conspiracy

July 12 2017 11:09 AM

Questioning the Trump-Russia Conspiracy

Is it just wishful thinking?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Masha Gessen about why she thinks the latest developments in the Donald Trump Jr. saga aren’t as revelatory as people are making them out to be.

