Slow Your Roll on the Trump-Russia Conspiracy

Questioning the Trump-Russia Conspiracy
Is it just wishful thinking?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Masha Gessen about why she thinks the latest developments in the Donald Trump Jr. saga aren’t as revelatory as people are making them out to be.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.