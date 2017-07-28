A Constitupocalypse of Biblical Proportions

Holy Hell to Pay
Have the Senate Republicans found the line they won’t allow Trump to cross?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick about her working theory that nobody really knows what a constitutional crisis is.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.