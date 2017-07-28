 Nobody knows if we’re in a constitutional crisis.

A Constitupocalypse of Biblical Proportions

July 28 2017 7:30 PM

Holy Hell to Pay

Have the Senate Republicans found the line they won’t allow Trump to cross?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick about her working theory that nobody really knows what a constitutional crisis is.

Slate Plus members, stick around after the show to hear Heffernan chat with John Di Domenico, our voice of Donald Trump, about how the president has changed in the last few months and how Di Domenico has come to love the character his plays.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.