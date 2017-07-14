 Mitch McConnell’s last stand on health care.

Will Mitch McConnell Allow the Health Care Bill to Go Down in Flames?

Will Mitch McConnell Allow the Health Care Bill to Go Down in Flames?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 14 2017 10:44 AM

It’s Bad. It’s Unpopular. It’s the Return of the Health Care Bill!

Will moderate Republicans change their stances this time around?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jamelle Bouie talks to Patrick Caldwell, a health care reporter at Mother Jones, about the latest iteration of the Senate health care bill and the politics surrounding it.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.