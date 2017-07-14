Will Mitch McConnell Allow the Health Care Bill to Go Down in Flames?

It’s Bad. It’s Unpopular. It’s the Return of the Health Care Bill!
Will moderate Republicans change their stances this time around?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Patrick Caldwell, a health care reporter at Mother Jones, about the latest iteration of the Senate health care bill and the politics surrounding it.
