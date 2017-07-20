Mitch McConnell’s Bill Blew Up in His Face

Mitch McConnell’s Many Missteps
Maybe the Senate majority leader isn’t as astute as he’s made out to be.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jamelle Bouie talks to ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis, author of The Cynic: The Political Education of Mitch McConnell, about how the majority leader is failing to deliver for the Republicans.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.