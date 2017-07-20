 Mitch McConnell’s health care missteps.

Mitch McConnell’s Bill Blew Up in His Face

July 20 2017 10:50 AM

Mitch McConnell’s Many Missteps

Maybe the Senate majority leader isn’t as astute as he’s made out to be.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

Jamelle Bouie talks to ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis, author of The Cynic: The Political Education of Mitch McConnell, about how the majority leader is failing to deliver for the Republicans.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.