Dismantling All the President’s Lies

Lies, Pardons, and Bringing Trump to Heel
What are we to make of all the president’s untruths?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth, about the president’s many lies, including those in the New York Times interview with Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker, and Michael S. Schmidt.
Slate Plus members, stick around after the show to listen to producer Jayson De Leon chat with Jonathan Swans of Axios about his latest scoop—Anthony Scaramucci being named White House communications director.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.