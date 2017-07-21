 How should journalists respond when the president lies to their faces?

Dismantling All the President’s Lies

Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 21 2017 7:03 PM

Lies, Pardons, and Bringing Trump to Heel

What are we to make of all the president’s untruths?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Virginia Heffernan talks to Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth, about the president’s many lies, including those in the New York Times interview with Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker, and Michael S. Schmidt.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.