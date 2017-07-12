 How much trouble is Donald Trump Jr. in?

Pulling Back the Lens on Donald Trump Jr.’s Story

Pulling Back the Lens on Donald Trump Jr.’s Story

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 12 2017 6:27 PM

Intent, Motive, and Legal Implications

Did Donald Trump Jr. cross any legal lines?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Bob Bauer, former White House counsel under Barack Obama, about the potential legal implications of Donald Trump Jr.’s story.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.