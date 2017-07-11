Was the Magnitsky Act Behind Russian Attempts to Meddle in the U.S. Election?

The Story That Sticks?
Will Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Kremlin-linked lawyer be what sinks members of the Trump team?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Anne Applebaum, a columnist at the Washington Post, about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and why she thinks this might be the story that begins to sink members of the Trump team.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.