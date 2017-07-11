 Does Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting explain Russian election interference?

Was the Magnitsky Act Behind Russian Attempts to Meddle in the U.S. Election?

July 11 2017 12:09 PM

The Story That Sticks?

Will Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Kremlin-linked lawyer be what sinks members of the Trump team?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Anne Applebaum, a columnist at the Washington Post, about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and why she thinks this might be the story that begins to sink members of the Trump team.

