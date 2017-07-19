A Closer Look at Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower Meeting

That Meeting on the 25th Floor
We know what the Russians wanted, but what was being offered in return?
Jacob Weisberg goes in-depth with Bill Browder about Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower meeting with the Russians. Plus, the harrowing story of one man’s walk along the border.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.