 Bill Browder’s insight into Natalia Veselnitskaya.

A Closer Look at Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower Meeting

A Closer Look at Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower Meeting

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 19 2017 10:28 AM

That Meeting on the 25th Floor

We know what the Russians wanted, but what was being offered in return?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg goes in-depth with Bill Browder about Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower meeting with the Russians. Plus, the harrowing story of one man’s walk along the border.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.